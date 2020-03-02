Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) will report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Univest Financial posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 23.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 788,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,351,000 after buying an additional 196,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 81,560 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,635,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,474,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UVSP traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $23.95. 126,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average is $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Univest Financial has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

