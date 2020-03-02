UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Reaches $0.0063

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $7.77 million and approximately $253,602.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Allcoin, HADAX and BigONE.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.39 or 0.02839717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00224073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00047875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00133394 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, HADAX, OTCBTC, BigONE and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

