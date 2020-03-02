Unobtanium (UNO) Price Tops $66.08 on Top Exchanges

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for about $66.08 or 0.00748066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. Unobtanium has a market cap of $13.33 million and approximately $244.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unobtanium has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,841.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $333.18 or 0.03772116 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00019893 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000403 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000213 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,781 coins. Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, C-CEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.