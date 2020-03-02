UNUS SED LEO Market Cap Tops $955.17 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $955.17 million and $8.74 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00010791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00689244 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007313 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000279 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.