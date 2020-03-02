Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the January 30th total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days. Currently, 15.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Upland Software by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Upland Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,743,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Upland Software by 525.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 39,195 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UPLD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Upland Software stock opened at $38.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.82 million, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $54.87.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $66.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upland Software will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

