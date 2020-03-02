Uquid Coin (UQC) Trading 3.1% Lower This Week

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00004455 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates, TOPBTC and IDAX. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00053598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00498116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.43 or 0.06475054 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00064517 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030161 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005609 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011335 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

UQC is a token. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, OOOBTC, IDEX, Exrates, IDAX, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.