US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of US Ecology worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in US Ecology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ECOL traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.32. The company had a trading volume of 21,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,260. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. US Ecology Inc has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.71.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.35 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Ecology Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ECOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded US Ecology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on US Ecology from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

