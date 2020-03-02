US Select Private Opportunities Fund II (ASX:CD2) to Issue $0.12 Interim Dividend

US Select Private Opportunities Fund II (ASX:CD2) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of A$2.10. US Select Private Opportunities Fund II has a 12 month low of A$1.89 ($1.34) and a 12 month high of A$2.37 ($1.68).

About US Select Private Opportunities Fund II

US Select Private Opportunities Fund II, L.P. is a co-sponsored fund of Cordish Private Ventures LLC and Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services Pty Ltd., Investment Arm. It specializes in fund of fund investments. It targets investing in small-to-mid-market private investment funds and unlisted opportunities in United States.

