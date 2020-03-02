USDQ (USDQ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $16,202.00

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. USDQ has a market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $16,202.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, USDQ has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006380 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00038978 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00423604 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012345 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012456 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001705 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ (CRYPTO:USDQ) is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,328 tokens. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

