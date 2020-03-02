USDX 1-Day Volume Tops $1,541.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $713,970.00 and approximately $1,541.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDX has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001059 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000505 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006765 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000054 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000803 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000130 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,120 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

