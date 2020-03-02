V-ID Market Capitalization Achieves $4.89 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One V-ID token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001253 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. V-ID has a market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $395,725.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, V-ID has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00053350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00496833 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.66 or 0.06286647 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00064106 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030159 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005689 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011522 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 58,862,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,490,062 tokens. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

