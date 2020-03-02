VAALCO Energy (EGY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 9th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:EGY opened at $2.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

EGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

