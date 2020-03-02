Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.44% of Vail Resorts worth $42,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 13.9% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,492,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $212.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.87. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.79. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTN. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.66.

In other news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $447,942.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

