Vail Resorts (MTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.66) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vail Resorts to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTN opened at $212.61 on Monday. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $255.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69.

MTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.66.

In related news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

