Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Cut to $93.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 39.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.69. The company had a trading volume of 295,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average of $88.41. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $62.41 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.