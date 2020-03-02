Valor Token Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last week, Valor Token has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and $1.27 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Valor Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00003052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00053419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00482740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $573.78 or 0.06479741 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00064051 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030114 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005626 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011337 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc.

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

