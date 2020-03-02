Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Short Interest Down 5.8% in February

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the January 30th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Valvoline by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,663,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,710,000 after acquiring an additional 171,011 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,155,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,068,000 after acquiring an additional 73,599 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,881,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,665,000 after acquiring an additional 28,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,441 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

VVV stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The company had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.