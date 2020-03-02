Vaneck Au SUBD Bond ETF Units FP (ASX:SUBD) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05

Vaneck Au SUBD Bond ETF Units FP (ASX:SUBD) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

ASX SUBD opened at A$24.98 ($17.71) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$25.17.

