Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Whitnell & Co.

Whitnell & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $95,000.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,549. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $93.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average of $76.89.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

