Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Lowered by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,463,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,764 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 22.5% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Summit Financial LLC owned 0.50% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $132,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,137,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $49.22. 9,516,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,859. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average of $51.71.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

