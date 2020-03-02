Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,187 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,452 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,922 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.99. 37,862,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,490,489. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

