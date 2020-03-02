Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,106 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after purchasing an additional 32,355 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,382,000 after purchasing an additional 105,382 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,716,000 after purchasing an additional 353,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.99. 37,862,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,490,489. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $42.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

