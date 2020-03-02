Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Whitnell & Co.

Whitnell & Co. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,915.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,473,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,562 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,876 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,488 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 6,758,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,950 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $41.30. 40,150,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,014,621. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

