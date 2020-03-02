Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stake Boosted by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up 4.8% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $8,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VPL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $128,776,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth about $21,103,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 197,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after buying an additional 115,656 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,616,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,747,000 after buying an additional 112,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,333,000.

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $62.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.64. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $71.07.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

