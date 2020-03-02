Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 814.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379,772 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,882,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,408,000 after acquiring an additional 230,283 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,588,000 after acquiring an additional 180,627 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 949,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,956,000 after acquiring an additional 49,414 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $82.50 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $80.18 and a one year high of $94.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.55.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.