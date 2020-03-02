Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stake Cut by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 425.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 20,050 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $333,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.76. 5,623,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,055. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $94.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

