Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) is Providence First Trust Co’s Largest Position

Providence First Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 5.3% of Providence First Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Providence First Trust Co owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $206,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $490,000.

VCLT stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.05. 732,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,710. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.90. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.37 and a 1-year high of $106.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

