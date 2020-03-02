Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

VOT traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.69. The company had a trading volume of 296,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,640. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $135.44 and a twelve month high of $171.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

