Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.0% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $18,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,476,000 after purchasing an additional 88,424 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 874,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,234,000 after purchasing an additional 103,243 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.17. 856,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,134. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $122.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

