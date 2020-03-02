Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Boosted by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.76 and a 52 week high of $82.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1534 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.