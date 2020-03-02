Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $81.95 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.76 and a 12-month high of $82.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1534 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.