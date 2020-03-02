Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,871 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $78,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $148.45 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.09 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.95.

