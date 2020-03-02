Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Position Lifted by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 8.1% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $184.69 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $171.83 and a 52-week high of $211.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

