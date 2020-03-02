Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 7.9% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $13,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 74,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 28,364 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,044,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,303,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 64,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $118.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

