Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Increased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $10,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,966. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.30 and a 200-day moving average of $131.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $116.37 and a 52-week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.