Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Summit Financial LLC’s Largest Position

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,878,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 52.2% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Summit Financial LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $307,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.67. 12,067,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,576,425. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.