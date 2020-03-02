Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $150.44 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

