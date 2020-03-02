Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Summit Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Summit Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 5.4% of Summit Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Summit Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $31,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.01. 3,401,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,332. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.20. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $102.28 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

