Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells $786,800.00 in Stock

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Rona Segev-Gal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,028.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $4.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.44. 640,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Varonis Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $93.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.42. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 74.25% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,147.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $131,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

