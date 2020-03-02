Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Holdings Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.13% of Varonis Systems worth $50,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,794,000 after purchasing an additional 568,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $1,005,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,837.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $5,441,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,441 shares of company stock worth $6,867,471. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $3.49 on Monday, hitting $83.71. 10,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,587. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Varonis Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $57.02 and a 1 year high of $93.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.26. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 74.25% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.27.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.