VE AU FLOT/ETF (ASX:FLOT) Announces $0.04 Interim Dividend

VE AU FLOT/ETF (ASX:FLOT) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at A$25.02 ($17.74) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of A$25.09. VE AU FLOT/ETF has a 1 year low of A$24.97 ($17.71) and a 1 year high of A$25.24 ($17.90).

