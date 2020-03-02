Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Position Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Vector Group worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vector Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,199,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,249 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,455,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,376,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,515,000. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $71,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 453,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $5,806,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,453,272 shares of company stock worth $80,958,914 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vector Group stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.49. 36,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,461. Vector Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Vector Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

VGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

