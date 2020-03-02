Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) will report earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Veeva Systems posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veeva Systems.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.05.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,105. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $110.23 and a 1-year high of $176.90. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 4,615 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total transaction of $674,297.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,570.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 2,355 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $357,088.65. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,654.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,211,068 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

