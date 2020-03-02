Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis Sells 1,166 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $162,890.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $274,650.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $166,038.40.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Jonathan Faddis sold 735 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $107,493.75.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Jonathan Faddis sold 515 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $76,920.40.

On Friday, December 27th, Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $165,572.00.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,863,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,012. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $110.23 and a 1-year high of $176.90. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 621,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.05.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

