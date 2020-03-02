Velas Achieves Market Cap of $25.96 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $25.96 million and $275,972.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000260 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,064,054,896 coins and its circulating supply is 1,332,972,305 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Velas Coin Trading

