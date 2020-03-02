Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Verasity has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and $386,862.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. During the last week, Verasity has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010180 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00712332 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00016570 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000651 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 75.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

