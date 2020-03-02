Verge Price Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, Verge has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, BiteBTC and Sistemkoin. Verge has a total market cap of $61.97 million and $849,275.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00694623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000896 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007349 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000284 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001428 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,194,137,943 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Upbit, Bitbns, Huobi, Sistemkoin, Graviex, Bittrex, Gate.io, Trade Satoshi, Binance, YoBit, HitBTC, TradeOgre, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Crex24, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

