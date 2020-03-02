VeriCoin (VRC) Trading Down 25% This Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $956,294.00 and $4,237.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 25% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00040985 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00069950 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000868 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,844.56 or 1.00005912 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000969 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00065227 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 104.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000455 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,570,403 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Upbit, Bleutrade and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.