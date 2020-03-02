Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105,731 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,646,000 after acquiring an additional 502,068 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 31.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 86,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

In other news, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $536,064.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,006.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $5,306,635.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,949,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,305 shares of company stock worth $20,112,424. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $8.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.13. 1,515,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,557. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.10 and a 1 year high of $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

