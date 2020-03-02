Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

VZ opened at $54.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $224.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $986,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,889 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

